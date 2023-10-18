StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens cut shares of Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial cut shares of Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.58.

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hostess Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247,765 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1,644.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,684,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 81.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,559 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth $33,544,000.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

