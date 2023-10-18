StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OGEN opened at $3.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $14.09.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oragenics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oragenics by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the period. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

