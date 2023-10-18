StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBFG opened at $12.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $87.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SB Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBFG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SB Financial Group by 60.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $289,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SB Financial Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $216,000. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.