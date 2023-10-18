StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ SBFG opened at $12.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $87.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
