StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SSY stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.16. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 212.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,638 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of SunLink Health Systems worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

