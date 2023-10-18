Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 895 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,679 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.7% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. China Renaissance raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $324.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,173,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,249 shares of company stock valued at $12,246,219 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

