Strs Ohio Acquires New Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,059 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,071,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total value of $231,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,551,687.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,210 shares of company stock valued at $19,013,149 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.67.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $250.02 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $255.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.14 and its 200 day moving average is $227.63. The company has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.69, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

