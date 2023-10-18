Strs Ohio Has $13.60 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.15% of Boston Properties worth $13,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 232.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,031.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $66,031.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Boston Properties from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

BXP stock opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.77. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $79.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 92.67%.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

