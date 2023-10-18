Strs Ohio Sells 131,343 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 686,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 131,343 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Truist Financial worth $20,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on TFC

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.