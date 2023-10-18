Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $91 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,809 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $91,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 364.0% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.52.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $452.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.21 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $434.07 and its 200-day moving average is $383.60.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

