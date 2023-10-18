Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 25,093 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,093 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $86,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 6,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $453.04 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $271.05 and a 52 week high of $492.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

