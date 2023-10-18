Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of NYSE SUN traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.40. 62,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,686. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.26. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $40.22 and a 12-month high of $51.85.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 1.55%. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUN. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,764,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 11.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,373,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Sunoco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 64,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

