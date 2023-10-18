Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Up 12.5 %

NASDAQ TANH opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. Tantech has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $7.97.

Get Tantech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tantech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tantech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tantech during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.