Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 13.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ERIC opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ERIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $8.30 to $7.78 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.41.

Institutional Trading of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

