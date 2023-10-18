Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.51. 663,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,418,590. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Institutional Trading of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 57.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERIC has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $8.30 to $7.78 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ERIC

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.