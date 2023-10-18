Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) were up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.26 and last traded at $19.13. Approximately 636,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,349,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Telephone and Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -87.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 12.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 296,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,217 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Get Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.