TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $108.96 million and $4.60 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00031961 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00022500 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002817 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,792,764,789 coins and its circulating supply is 9,786,675,051 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

