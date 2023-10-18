TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.77

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 244080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TTI. Benchmark started coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TETRA Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $853.80 million, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $175.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 11.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

