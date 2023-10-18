The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,095 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after buying an additional 81,728 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.59. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

