The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Increased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.02.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 30.14%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

