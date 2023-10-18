The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26,580.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,330,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KO traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.31. 2,737,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,410,988. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $234.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

