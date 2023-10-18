The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Diverse Income Trust Price Performance

DIVI opened at GBX 78.15 ($0.95) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £248.92 million and a P/E ratio of -438.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 80.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 83.10. The Diverse Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 76.50 ($0.93) and a one year high of GBX 97 ($1.18).

Insider Activity at The Diverse Income Trust

In related news, insider Andrew L. C. Bell purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £41,000 ($50,079.39). 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Diverse Income Trust

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

