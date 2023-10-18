The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.49. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.01 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Dixie Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.