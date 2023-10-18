The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Trading Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.49. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.01 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.72%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The Dixie Group Company Profile
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Dixie Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.