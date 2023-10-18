The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $440.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GS. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $4.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.40. 513,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,632. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.70. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $301.87 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

