The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Hershey comprises 0.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,182 shares of company stock worth $667,450 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $192.16. 223,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.66 and its 200-day moving average is $239.00. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $186.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. Hershey’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.192 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.43.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

