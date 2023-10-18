The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,872,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,186 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.8% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.12% of Procter & Gamble worth $435,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $344.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.11. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $126.48 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.78.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,813.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

