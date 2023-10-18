The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Reduced by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.4% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,583,000 after acquiring an additional 252,827,976 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,843,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,064,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,343,000 after acquiring an additional 510,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG stock opened at $146.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.11. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $126.48 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The company has a market cap of $344.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock worth $16,835,914. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.78.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

