The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Announces $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%.
Travelers Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Travelers Companies has a payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $16.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.
Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.0 %
TRV stock opened at $169.41 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.08.
Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies
In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.
Travelers Companies Company Profile
The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.
