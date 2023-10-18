The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Announces $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

Travelers Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Travelers Companies has a payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $16.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

TRV stock opened at $169.41 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.08.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

