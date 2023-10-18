Tiaa Fsb Buys 8,143 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.08.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRV opened at $169.41 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.86 and its 200-day moving average is $170.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

