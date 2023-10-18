Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its holdings in General Mills by 3.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 16.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 89,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 43,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.76. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BNP Paribas cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

