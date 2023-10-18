Tiaa Fsb Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $160.10 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $173.71. The stock has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.59 and its 200 day moving average is $162.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.