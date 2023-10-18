Tobam Has $207,000 Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Tobam reduced its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,193 shares of company stock worth $4,043,134. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $239.91 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.94 and a 12 month high of $249.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.48, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

