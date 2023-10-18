Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $2.06 on Major Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.02 billion and approximately $39.39 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $2.06 or 0.00007245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00020371 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014806 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,404.54 or 1.00049063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00013023 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.14764813 USD and is up 10.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $36,386,519.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.