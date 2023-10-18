Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

TPDKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Danske upgraded shares of Topdanmark A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Topdanmark A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Topdanmark A/S Stock Performance

Topdanmark A/S Company Profile

OTCMKTS:TPDKY opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. Topdanmark A/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, offers life and non-life insurance products and services in Denmark. The company operates through Private and SME segments. It offers illness and accident, health, workers' compensation, motor, fire and property, liability, tourist assistance, and other insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes to individual households, agricultural and SME businesses, and private customers under the Topdanmark brands.

