TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.38

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.38 and last traded at $67.26, with a volume of 110478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup began coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.76.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.61 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 173.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth about $1,061,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.1% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 396,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

