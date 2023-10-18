Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN) Declares GBX 2.50 Dividend

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Town Centre Securities Stock Down 2.5 %

Town Centre Securities stock opened at GBX 111.20 ($1.36) on Wednesday. Town Centre Securities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110 ($1.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 178 ($2.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £53.89 million, a PE ratio of -308.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 121.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 130.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About Town Centre Securities

Further Reading

TCS has a high quality portfolio around the UK comprising over 2.5m sq ft of prime commercial, residential, car parking, office, leisure & retail accommodation. This is in additon to our development pipeline which has an estimated GDV of over £600m. With over 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

