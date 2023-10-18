Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Lowered to $208.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $218.00 to $208.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $206.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $187.29 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.36.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.