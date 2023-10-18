Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.04 EPS

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.04), RTT News reports. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.0 %
Travelers Companies stock opened at $169.41 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $194.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.86 and a 200 day moving average of $170.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59.
Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.60%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $239,875,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,582,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 215.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,378,000 after acquiring an additional 626,837 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.08.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies
Travelers Companies Company Profile
The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.
