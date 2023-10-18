Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.04 EPS

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.04), RTT News reports. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $169.41 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $194.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.86 and a 200 day moving average of $170.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.60%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $239,875,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,582,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 215.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,378,000 after acquiring an additional 626,837 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.08.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

