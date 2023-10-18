TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by Ghe LLC

Ghe LLC lowered its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 86.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,759 shares during the period. Ghe LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth increased its position in TriNet Group by 85.3% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 2,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of TNET traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $118.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,658. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $121.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.46 and a 200 day moving average of $99.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

TNET has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

View Our Latest Report on TNET

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,918 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $339,246.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,845,930.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,918 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $339,246.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,845,930.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $281,441.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,663.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,439,011 shares of company stock worth $368,111,271. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.