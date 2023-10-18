Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ TRIB opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.41.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 46.51% and a negative return on equity of 870.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

About Trinity Biotech

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Further Reading

