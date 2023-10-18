Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Price Performance
NASDAQ TRIB opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.41.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 46.51% and a negative return on equity of 870.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech
About Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trinity Biotech
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.