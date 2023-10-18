Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.29.

TSU has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Shares of TSU stock opened at C$31.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 92.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.59. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$29.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.90.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$664.42 million during the quarter. Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 4.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 2.6350999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

