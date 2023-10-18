TrueWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 222 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

FLOT stock opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.64.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

