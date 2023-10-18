TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $288,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 121,152,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,639,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586,242 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,657,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $915,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,587,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,291,000 after acquiring an additional 190,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,432 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,110,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,999,000 after acquiring an additional 348,252 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.67 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.42.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.136 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

