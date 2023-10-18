TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $306,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,816,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,756,000 after acquiring an additional 111,436 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,963,000 after acquiring an additional 505,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,416,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,240,000 after acquiring an additional 595,210 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,764,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,867,000 after purchasing an additional 534,529 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV opened at $71.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.98 and a 12 month high of $77.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.78.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

