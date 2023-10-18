TrueWealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after buying an additional 197,327,361 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,230,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,583 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,209,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,163,000 after purchasing an additional 55,438 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,769,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,774,000 after purchasing an additional 616,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,821,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $47.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average is $45.75.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

