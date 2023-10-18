TrueWealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $88.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.53. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.82.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

