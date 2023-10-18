TrueWealth Advisors LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at DraftKings
In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,674,400.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,635,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,674,400.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,788,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,635,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $2,140,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,260,583 shares in the company, valued at $40,464,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 733,428 shares of company stock valued at $22,783,280 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DraftKings Trading Up 1.5 %
DKNG opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $34.49.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.25 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DraftKings
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 5 Reasons Texas Instruments is a Buy-and-Hold-Forever Stock
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Is the Ozempic-Driven DexCom Selloff Overdone?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Will New AI Chip Restrictions Threaten Nvidia Stock Performance?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.