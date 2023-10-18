TrueWealth Advisors LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,674,400.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,635,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,674,400.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,788,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,635,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $2,140,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,260,583 shares in the company, valued at $40,464,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 733,428 shares of company stock valued at $22,783,280 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.28.

Get Our Latest Report on DKNG

DraftKings Trading Up 1.5 %

DKNG opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $34.49.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.25 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.