Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $449.80 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 18th. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00003803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $449.80 million and approximately $45.06 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token (CRYPTO:TWT) is a token. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

