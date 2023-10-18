U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.73.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 7.0 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

