U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.63

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.63 and last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 758329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 219,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Company Profile

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

