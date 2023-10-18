U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 118,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,366,000 after buying an additional 31,134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares during the last quarter.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $452,498.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,394.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,114 shares of company stock valued at $670,049. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

NYSE:USPH opened at $88.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.12. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.17 and a 1-year high of $124.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.06 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 89.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on USPH. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on USPH

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.